New executive director named at Palm Springs International Airport

The interim executive director of Palm Springs International Airport will assume the airport's top post on a full-time basis effective immediately, it was announced today.

Ulises Aguirre replaces Tom Nolan, who departed the airport over the summer after 13 years for a new job in Orlando, Florida, as the president and CEO of the Sanford Airport Authority.

"Ulises Aguirre has a wealth of experience managing complex airports and strategic project development at major hubs like LAX, Ontario International -- and now for the past five years in Palm Springs," Palm Springs City Manager David Ready said. "I am confident that his expertise and knowledge will allow him to continue to lead Palm Springs International Airport successfully and with great professionalism.''

Aguirre is an airport industry veteran. Prior to assuming the role of interim executive director of the city-owned airport, Aguirre worked for five years as its assistant director. Before that, Aguirre worked a variety of management roles at Los Angeles International Airport, and before that, several management gigs at Ontario International Airport.

The announcement comes as a flurry of new flight paths continue to arrive at Palm Springs International Airport.

Southwest Airlines was the latest as the airline began offering year- round daily service from Palm Springs International Airport with nonstop service to Oakland, Phoenix and Denver starting last week.

Starting Dec. 17, Alaska Airlines will begin flying nonstop from Palm Springs to San Jose International Airport, Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Boise Airport, in Idaho.

JetBlue Airlines has additionally announced new flight paths from Palm Springs, which will continue to roll out at scattered intervals through next month.