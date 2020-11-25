Gusty winds, low humidity increases wildfire risk this Thanksgiving

News

Southern California will be getting a side of fire weather with their Thanksgiving meal this holiday as the region is met with gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity starting Thursday.

A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday and lasts through 10 p.m. Friday. Winds will be from the northeast 20-30 mph with isolated gusts up to 65 mph. Humidity is expected to drop to 15% by Friday and carry on through Saturday. The watch does go through the San Gorgonio Pass and areas west.

The combination has the potential to create dangerous fire-fueling conditions, forecasters say.