Palm Canyon Theatre offers Thanksgiving Day streaming of ‘Popcorn Falls’ production

How about a feast for the eyes after your Thanksgiving feast?

Palm Canyon Theatre is offering streaming of their production, “Popcorn Falls" for one day only.

Two local actors play over 20 characters in this live-action comedy.

"The sleepy town of Popcorn Falls is forced into bankruptcy when a neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope – open a theater!" according to Palm Canyon Theatre's website.

The show stars Anthony Nannini and Nicholas Sloan.

We spoke with Nannini who shared why he hopes people support his local theater on Thanksgiving day.

“Palm Canyon has been around 23 years and it’s an institution we don’t want to lose and having this as the brickwork and foundation to producing these events; it keeps them going," Nannini said.

“I think it’s a great distraction for people if they are feeling a little overwhelmed with a lot of the things that are going on and not being able to be with family, if they’re not traveling, it gives them an hour and 15 minutes laugh and it’s just a fun little time,” he added.

This is a great way to enjoy your Thanksgiving dessert while supporting Palm Canyon Theatre.

Tickets are $15 for the 24-hour period of Thursday, November 26, 2020. Purchase at: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43328

For more information about Palm Canyon Theatre go to https://www.facebook.com/ThePalmCanyonTheatre or www.PalmCanyonTheatre.org.