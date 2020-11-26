Hiker dies on Mecca trail after helicopter rescue

News

A hiker was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon on a trail on the east end of Mecca, after being injured and unable to walk requiring firefighters to rescue him.

The "hiker down" call was received about 1:20 p.m. in an area called Box Canyon, where the closest intersection is Box Canyon and Painted Canyon roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said several engine crews were sent to look for the victim, and a Cal Fire helicopter was additionally requested to help with the search.

An H901 helicopter located and extricated the patient. They were delivered to a waiting ground ambulance, however, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident has been turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner.

It was unclear what type of injury the hiker suffered.

The terrain features both flat desert scrub and numerous low-lying hills.