Firefighters contain Rancho Mirage house fire day after Thanksgiving
A Rancho Mirage family was forced from their home early Friday morning as firefighters extinguished a house fire.
Firefighters were called to the 38000 block of Cal Idaho Drive at 4:57 a.m.
They had put the blaze out by 5:42 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported.
No injuries were reported and there was no immediate word on a cause of the fire.
The Red Cross was assisting two adults and five children who were living in the home.
