today at 8:29 am
Firefighters contain Rancho Mirage house fire day after Thanksgiving

Lawrence Lim

A Rancho Mirage family was forced from their home early Friday morning as firefighters extinguished a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the 38000 block of Cal Idaho Drive at 4:57 a.m.

They had put the blaze out by 5:42 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

No injuries were reported and there was no immediate word on a cause of the fire.

The Red Cross was assisting two adults and five children who were living in the home.

Jeff Stahl

