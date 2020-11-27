Indio announces Celebration of Lights contests for residents & businesses’ holiday decorations

News

Residents and businesses in Indio have a chance to win cash prizes for spreading holiday cheer through the 2020 Celebration of Lights contests.

The contests is put on through the city of Indio in partnership with the Indio Chamber of Commerce, as a way for residents and businesses to showcase their holiday spirit with their unique and personalized holiday lighting displays.

To enter the contests, submit a video of your lighting display for review and public sharing. Click here to sign-up

Videos submitted should not be longer than two minutes long. Audio (narration/music) on the video is optional.

Participants are eligible for cash prizes and trophies presented by the Indio Chamber of Commerce. A total of $8,000 in prize money is available to win. Trophies and $2000.00 in prize money will be awarded to a winner in each of the following categories:

Mayor’s Award – “Best” Residential Holiday Lighting Display

– “Best” Residential Holiday Lighting Display Indio Chamber of Commerce Award – “Most Creative” Residential Holiday Lighting Display

– “Most Creative” Residential Holiday Lighting Display People’s Choice Award – “Best” Residential Holiday Lighting Display

– “Best” Residential Holiday Lighting Display Commercial Holiday Award – “Best” Commercial Holiday Lighting Display

The last day to submit your video and online entry form is Friday, December 11th, 2020 by 5:00 PM.

Contest winners will be informed via email on December 21st, 2020. Public announcements will be made via digital and social media outlets on December 22nd, 2020. There is no charge to participate.

Participating homes and business will have their videos displayed across social media and digital platforms. For complete rules and details, or to enter your home or business, visit IndioHolidays.com.