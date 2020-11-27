It’s Black Friday: Here’s what to expect in the Coachella Valley

News

It’s Black Friday -- shoppers are used to seeing crowded stores and long lines, but due to the pandemic, expect some changes this year.

Many places are foregoing the overnight hours and instead offering extended daytime hours with limited capacity enforced.

The Gardens on El Paseo are opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday (instead of the usual 10 a.m.). A Gardens representative shared that if shoppers spend $100 at any store, they’ll receive a complimentary tote.

The Desert Hills Premium Outlets are opening at 6a.m. on Friday morning. The Westfield Mall is opening at 7 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, shoppers can expect limited capacity, social distancing and mask requirements at most places. Certain shops are also offering curbside pickup. Shoppers are urged to call stores in advance for hours and changes due to COVID.

Saturday is also “Small Business Saturday.” Shoppers are encouraged to consider Christmas shopping at local stores to support our valley economy that has struggled this year due to the pandemic.

Pete Carlson, owner of Pete Carlson’s Golf & Tennis, explained that this weekend is critical for many local shop owners: “We’ve gone through the long summer. Last season was cut short with the spring. This is a big weekend obviously. It has a big impact to have a lot of people coming into town and supporting the desert community,” said Carlson.

He shared that Pete Carlson’s Golf & Tennis will be hosting a sidewalk sale starting at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans also shared that Old Town La Quinta is offering a Small Business Saturday promotion: if you spend $100 in an Old Town businesses, you'll receive a $20 gift certificate to Old Town. She says many businesses there are also offering deals or free items with purchases.