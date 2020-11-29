Above seasonal temperatures with cooling overnight

News

Palm Springs on Saturday reached a high temperature of 75°. This is above the average of 71° but overall comfortable!

We are tracking a weak ridging Sunday. This ridge will amplify by the middle of the week. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s through Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday we are watching the potential return of a moderate Santa Ana wind event.

Temperatures in the Coachella Valley will be comfortable. Overnight lows will be cool, especially with lighter winds. It's possible for low lying valley locations that are wind sheltered, along with the mountains to see frost in the early morning hours.

Looking to the skies, we are tracking the November full moon. This moon is known as the Beaver moon, named after beavers who build winter dams this time of year. It is also known as the Frost moon.

This Beaver Full Moon is also a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. This means Earth's outer shadow moves across the moon leaving the moons face 82% darker than normal. This can typically be mistaken for a regular full moon. The moments the moon enters and exits the penumbra is not going to be visible with a telescope. On November 30, the moon will enter the penumbra at 11:29 p.m. and leave the penumbra at 3:56 a.m. The peak of the eclipse when the moon will be the darkest will be 1:42 a.m. The peak of moon fullness will be at 1:29 a.m. If you are looking to the skies, try to also seek out Jupiter and Saturn. The two largest planets in our solar system will be very close to each other!

