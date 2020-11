News

Firefighters were on scene at Andy's Burgers, after a fire broke out Sunday night in Coachella.

Cal Fire says the blaze was reported just after 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grapefruit Blvd. and Avenue 50 near Hwy 111.

Fire Officials say the fire was somehow sparked by grease.

Firefighters stayed on scene for an hour.

No injuries were reported.