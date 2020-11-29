J Russell! The Salon in Palm Desert going out of business

News

After 36 years in business, the owners of the J Russel! The Salon in Palm Desert have announced they are closing their doors for good on December 31st, 2020.

The salon opened in 1984 and moved to their current location at the corner of Highway 111 and Monterey in 2010.

According to a press release issued by the business, the owners "sadly cannot continue to do business in a manner that makes sense for their stylists and hair care professionals or for themselves".

“The last 36 years have been rewarding and challenging yet happy for us,” stated Meg Firestone, whose family started the business.

“We’ve been fortunate to have the top stylists and the best of clients, and we have so enjoyed being an integral part of the community.

However, under the current business restrictions, we are saddened to say that we just can’t find a way to maintain the Salon in a manner that makes sense for the stylists and for ourselves, while always having the health and safety of everyone at heart,” said Firestone.

The Salon will remain open for business through December 31, Tuesdays through Sundays from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Additionally, the Salon is offering a considerable inventory of hair care products for both curb side pick-up, or in-salon shopping at 50% off of the retail prices.

Clients are encouraged to call the Salon at 760-340-2638 for appointments through December 31 or to schedule a pick up of hair care products.