Cathedral City police investigate shooting inside Ramon Plaza

Cathedral City Police officers investigated a shooting in a parking lot in front of the Cathedral City Liquor / ACE Rent-A-Car business area off of Ramon Road.

Police were seen investigating a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle had several markers place on it and one of the passenger side windows was broken.

One witness said they heard around 10 to 20 gunshots in the area at approximately 1:30 p.m. Police confirmed that they received reports of shots fired in the area at around 1:20 p.m.

According to CCPD, officers did not find any possible victim(s) or suspect(s). The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain undetermined. The investigation into the incident continues.

CCPD is asking for assistance from the community, if you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 or Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488. You can also report information online at cathedralcitypolice.com.

