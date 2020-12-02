How local toy drives are still able to make an impact this year in the midst of a pandemic

News

We are in the season of giving but this year helping others looks different because of the pandemic we are in.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay tells us about some of the toy drives still happening this year and how they will look different.

On December 11, the Palm Springs Unified School District’s family engagement staff members are delivering gifts to local families in need.

We are speaking with engagement coordinator, Ruby Rivera today to learn how they have been collecting donations and how they plan to help local families in need.

Another toy drive already took place at Roost Lounge on November 17. At this drive, they received many toys including 20 bikes and $15,000 in donations. This will all go to the Cathedral City Boys and Girls Club on December 15.

Until then, they’re still collecting donations and have another toy drive this weekend, Saturday, December 5 at 5 p.m. at Roost Lounge. You're asked to bring an unwrapped toy.

Even our very own KESQ toy drive in partnership with the California Highway Patrol and Mathis Brothers Furniture is coming up on December 11.

This toy drive called CHiPs 4 Kids. Every year, CHP collects toys for needy children here in the Coachella Valley.

Anyone wishing to donate a new, unwrapped toy can do so at any Walgreens in the Coachella Valley, Mathis Brothers on Highway 111 in Indio, or the Indio CHP Office on Varner Road near the Jefferson Street I-10 exit.

The last day to donate toys for CHiPs 4 Kids will be December 18th.