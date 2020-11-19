CHP’s CHiPs for Kids toy drive at Walgreen’s & Mathis Brothers in Indio now underway

News

It's the most wonderful time of the year and you can make this special season a whole lot better for local children in need of a little holiday joy in the form of a toy.

The California Highway Patrol’s Indio Area kicked off its annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive on Thursday.

Every year, CHP collects toys for needy children here in the Coachella Valley.

Anyone wishing to donate a new, unwrapped toy can do so at any Walgreens in the Coachella Valley, Mathis Brothers on Highway 111 in Indio, or the Indio CHP Office on Varner Road near the Jefferson Street I-10 exit.

The last day to donate toys will be December 18th.

The thousands of toys donated will benefit families in need all over the Coachella Valley.

The California Highway Patrol is asking everyone to help make a difference this holiday season!