Palm Desert Farmers’ Market moving to San Pablo

Palm Desert's Certified Farmers' Market will have a fresh, new address beginning on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The popular weekly market will move from its existing location in Entrada del Paseo to its new location on San Pablo Avenue between Alessandro Drive and San Gorgonio Way.

That part of San Pablo has been under construction for months in an effort to revitalize the area. The city has been striving to create a vibrant, welcoming outdoor community space for pedestrians and bicyclists. The city says moving the weekly market here is another step in that process.

A celebratory and socially distanced ribbon cutting will take place at 8 a.m. with the first 250 shoppers receiving Unite Palm Desert reusable grocery bags from the City of Palm Desert Booth.

San Pablo will be closed between Alessandro Drive and San Gorgonio Way every Wednesday morning for the market, which runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., October through April.

The Farmers' Market gives residents and visitors an opportunity to shop for farm fresh local produce and other artisanal products.