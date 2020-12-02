Strange monolith found in mountaintop in Central California

News

Another strange monolith has been found in a remote area, this time in Central California.

The large metal monument was found on top of a mountain in San Luis Obispo County.

As our sister station out in Santa Barbara, KEYT, reports, the tall silver monolith was found at the pinnacle of a roughly two-mile hike at Pine Mountain in Atascadero.

This looks similar to the two other monoliths found in remote areas around the world. Their sudden appearance has captured the attention of millions.

The first monolith was found on Nov. 18 in a remote area of the Utah desert just two weeks ago. It was spotted by the Utah Department of Public Safety's Aero Bureau as they were flying around over the desert.

Monolith in Utah desert

And just as it sudden as it arrived, the monolith was gone. According to CNN, a group of TikTokers took the Utah monolith to the protect public lands.

"We removed the Utah Monolith because there are clear precedents for how we share and standardize the use of our public lands, natural wildlife, native plants, fresh water sources, and human impacts upon them," the group said in an emailed statement to CNN. "The mystery was the infatuation, and we want to use this time to unite people behind the real issues here -- we are losing our public lands -- things like this don't help."

A second Monolith was found in Romania days later. This monolith, much like the one found in Utah, was silver/metallic and stood at about 10- to 12-feet tall.

No one has officially claimed responsibility for setting up either these monuments, but one professor told CNN that this doesn't appear to be the work of aliens as so many people want to believe.

"This monolith is clearly the sort of thing humans can (and do!) make, in a place where humans go," said Jason Wright, a professor of astrophysics at Pennsylvania State University and the director of the university’s Extraterrestrial Intelligence Center. "Indeed, desert art is common in the American Southwest, so I don’t see any reason to think it’s anything other than that."

You can follow updates on the Santa Luis Obispo monolith by visiting KEYT below:

