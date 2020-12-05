Valley businesses and patrons prepare for new stay-at-home order set to take effect in less than 24 hours

News

On Saturday Southern California was below the state's ICU capacity threshold, thrusting it into a new regional stay-at-home order that's set to go into effect on Sunday afternoon.

The state reported that Southern California's ICU capacity threshold was at 13.1%, which fell below the 15% requirement to avert the order.

Many businesses will now be forced to close their doors again, as the state grapples with an "unprecedented rise in the rate of increase in COVID-19

cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates across California," according to the Department of Public Health.

Coming up tonight at 11 p.m. hear how Coachella Valley business owners and patrons are reacting to the looming stay-at-home order.