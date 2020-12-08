County contact tracers identify potential business outbreaks and exposures

Coronavirus

Millions of Californians are under a new regional stay-at-home order, including residents in Riverside County. Available ICU capacity in Southern California has now dropped to 10.9%.

According to data released from Riverside County, there were 77 new coronavirus business outbreaks in November alone. The county defines an outbreak as 3 or more coronavirus cases in one location.

Out of these 77 new business outbreaks, the county says 19 were recorded at retail stores and 12 in restaurants and food settings.

However, looking at the numbers going back through July, the highest number of outbreaks has been recorded at grocery stores. In Riverside County, there have been 80 recorded coronavirus outbreaks in grocery stores. Health officials are urging people to take extra precautions at grocery stores (i.e. sanitizing the cart, limit surface touching, wear a mask) since such a high number of people visit these stores per day.

The county data also reveals that the majority of “large outbreaks” have been recorded at grocery stores as well. A large outbreak is when five or more cases occur in one location.

The new regional stay at home order will remain in effect until after Christmas weekend in an effort to curb climbing case numbers.