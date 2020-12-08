WATCH LIVE: Riverside County Board of Supervisors to provide COVID-19 status report at 9:30am

News

Millions of Californians are under a new regional stay-at-home order, including residents in Riverside County.

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is set to hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, December 8th at 9:30 a.m. You can watch the meeting live below:

According to the agenda, the board will be providing a COVID-19 status report.

The meeting comes as available ICU capacity in Southern California has now dropped to 10.9%.

According to data released from Riverside County, there were 77 new business outbreaks last month alone.