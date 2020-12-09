CVEP announces ‘Million Mask Giveaway,’ providing free PPE to valley businesses in need

Coronavirus

The Coachella Valley Economic Partnership (CVEP) announced it will be providing Coachella Valley small businesses with more than $1 million in personal protective equipment (PPE). The cost-free PPE will go to small businesses in need all throughout the Coachella Valley.

The program, called CVEP's "Million Mask Giveaway," is made possible by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (CalOES). We're told CVEP is partnering with the nine cities of the Coachella Valley to assist in the distribution of 1,440,000 face masks, 96,000 16.9 oz bottles of hand sanitizers, and 40,400 face shields to eligible Coachella Valley small businesses.

"As part of the effort to keep businesses operating – and operating safely – this will be a significant contribution to our local business base. For small businesses, the cost of masks and sanitizers adds up quickly," said Joe Wallace, CEO and Chief Innovation Officer of CVEP. "This initiative means businesses do not have to worry about spending their own money on PPE. By partnering with all nine cities, it demonstrates what we can do when we work together as a region."

Cities will each be given a supply of PPE, based on the number and type of businesses in their city. Once each city receives its supply from CVEP, PPE distribution will be coordinated by each city, and is expected to be complete by the end of December. The giveaway is only available while supplies last. Business owners can find out distribution details from their city as soon as they are available by visiting cvep.com/millionmaskgiveaway.