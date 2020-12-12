3 people injured in Big Rig Crash on I-10 Freeway near Cactus City

News

INDIO, CA — Three people were injured Saturday morning when two big rigs overturned on Interstate 10 near Cactus City.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near the Cactus City rest area, about 16 miles east of Indio, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash while a third person suffered moderate injuries and was trapped in the wreckage before being freed by firefighters, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The person with moderate injuries was flown to a hospital in an air ambulance, fire officials said.

It's unclear what led to the crash, but a caller told a CHP dispatcher that it might have been a road rage incident and that the trucks were driving recklessly prior to overturning.

Some lanes on the eastbound I-10 near Cactus City were

closed and a Sigalert was in place, but that is now lifted.

