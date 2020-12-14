Palm Spring Convention Center offering free COVID testing through January

Coronavirus

Free COVID testing will be available at the Palm Springs Convention Center from Monday, December 14, 2020 to Friday, January 29, 2021 through the Riverside University Health System.

Getting tested for coronavirus at the Convention Center is free of charge for everyone. If you are insured, insurance information will be collected and your insurance company will be billed. You will not be responsible for any co-pay or other charges.

Testing is encouraged for those with and without symptoms. Results are expected in three to four days.

Dates & Times: Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (excluding holidays)

To make an appointment to get tested and see all locations available, CLICK HERE.

The Palm Springs Convention Center is located at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA 92262.

Free Parking is available off of N. Avenida Caballeros.

For more information about the test, people can call 888-634-1123 or visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus.