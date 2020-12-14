Riverside County ICU bed availability plunges to 0.0%; What that means moving forward

News



On Monday Riverside County's Intensive Care Unit bed availability percentage plunged to 0.0%.

The Riverside University Health System posted this chart to its website, while the entire Southern California region also reflected an alarming 2.7% ICU bed availability.

Monday afternoon, county public health officials provided a briefing to update the public.

"There are some hospitals that are in the 90’s and others that are a little more than 100 so that’s where you get your zero from. There are ICU beds available," said Riverside County Deptartment of Public Health Spokesperson, Jose Arballo.

There are 17 acute care hospitals within the county. All continue to experience challenges when it comes to ICU beds and how to staff them.

County officials went onto say that the 0% report signifies that hospitals are having to tap into their surge plans.

As COVID-19 stretches into its 10th month, California has experienced some of the highest number of cases during the pandemic. County officials said Monday that the surge locally was worse than what we saw in the winter, when a Federal Medical Team arrived at Eisenhower Health to relieve exhausted staff members.

"To give you a comparison, we have 930 hospitalizations. At the peak during the summer, we had 550," said Arballo.

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage reached a grim milestone over the weekend. The hospital also surpassed its previous high of COVID-19 patients set during the summer.

As of Sunday, Dec. 13, there are over 90 patients with COVID-19 at Eisenhower Health. The previous peak was slight over 80 patients which was set back in July.

