Watch at 10 a.m.: Coronavirus vaccine update from Gov. Newsom

News

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch it live on News Channel 3 and in the player below:

Vaccinations administered in California

The governor is expected to address the continued distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the same day the first doses were administered in California, his office launched the “Vaccinate All 58” Campaign. The campaign aims to deliver vaccines to all of the 58 counties in California in a fair, equitable way.

“Hope is here. As our first doses of vaccine arrive, the promise of ending the pandemic is on the horizon. By taking collective, inclusive action across all 58 counties to get people vaccinated, we can get through to a healthier future for all,” — Gov. Gavin Newsom

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday evening. The first shipment arrived in California Sunday night. Vaccinations began in the state on Monday.

Just got word from Pfizer -- CA is now expecting 393,000 more doses of the #COVID19 to arrive next week.



Excellent news as we begin to vaccinate healthcare workers and long term care residents across the state. pic.twitter.com/m0iwFKfoui — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 15, 2020

Riverside County awaits vaccine shipment

The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Riverside County as soon as Friday, December 18, county officials announced.

County officials said on Friday that the vaccine could arrive as soon as Tuesday, Dec. 15, which was based on the dates of possible delivery. The Department of Public Health notified the county that the first shipment would instead arrive by December 18.

MORE: Riverside County leaders discuss COVID vaccine timeline

The vaccine is expected to arrive at several pre-selected hospitals and at Riverside University Health System (RUHS) - Public Heath facilities, where they will be housed until transported to other medical locations.

"With so much grim news lately with the pandemic, it is great that we can give the public something so positive that we believe can turn this around," Dr, Kim Saruwatari, Riverside County Director of Public Health

Riverside County officials shared a video of a freezer that's available to store vaccine vials.

According to the county, there will be between 14,000 and 15,000 doses available which will be used to vaccinate first-line health care workers at acute cate hospitals with "direct patient contact who have potential for direct or indirect exposure."

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.