Mobile team providing free testing at east valley churches

Coronavirus

Riverside County, the Desert Healthcare Foundation and multiple community-based organizations have partnered with two Catholic churches in Coachella and Mecca to provide free COVID testing and education to residents throughout the month of December.

This month, coronavirus testing will be available at Our Lady of Soledad parish office in Coachella, 52-525 Oasis Palm Ave., and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mecca, 65‑100 Dale Kiler Rd. (The Coachella parish office was the Church's main site before the new Coachella Church was opened in 2019 at Cesar Chavez Street and Avenue 53).

Organizers say testing is open to anyone. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcomed.

The community testing schedule is:

Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Our Lady of Soledad parish office in Coachella, 52‑525 Oasis Palm Ave.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mecca, 65-100 Dale Kiler Rd.

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Our Lady of Soledad parish office in Coachella.

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mecca.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Our Lady of Soledad parish office in Coachella.

The county says all residents are encouraged to get tested, which helps public health officials identify cases and ultimately slow the spread of the virus by more effectively isolating those who are COVID‑positive so they can recover without passing the virus to others. Testing is for everyone, regardless of immigration status, insurance, or whether one has symptoms or not. There is no charge to the individual.