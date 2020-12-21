What Riverside County will need to do to avert ‘unsustainable’ overwhelming of hospitals

News

On Monday the state reported that Riverside County experienced its first ICU dip in 8 days of upward trends. On Sunday there were 235 people and on Monday, 229 people. Despite the slight dip, hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with patients. According to the state, there are 1,239 COVID-related hospitalizations in Riverside County.

Last Friday marked a milestone in the county. More than 14,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived. Vaccines started being administered that day to healthcare workers directly working with COVID patients.

Healthcare experts said the step will help pave the way to fight off COVID-19, but it is not an immediate solution.

"If the current trend continues, we expect to have between 1800-2200 covid hospitalizations by this time next month. Although hospitals have adapted to this challenge, we are worried that a continued rise in cases at this rate will be unsustainable," said Riverside University Health System doctor, Dr. Geoffrey Leung.

The expectation is that things will get worse before they get better. Experts also added that if the state's stay-at-home order made an impact, they would begin to see the results this week. The order took effect on December 6.

"However, we are concerned that all of our COVID metrics and leading indicators continue to increase. This includes our case rate, which has increased tenfold since early November," said Dr. Leung.

