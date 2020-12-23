WATCH LIVE: Governor Newsom to hold “virtual conversation” with Alex Padilla and Shirley Weber

News



Governor @GavinNewsom is holding a "virtual conversation" starting at Noon with Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Assemblymember Shirley Weber.

Newsom named Alex Padilla to take the U.S. Senator position that will be vacated by the next Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris. And Assemblymember Shirley Weber will take Alex Padilla's place as California's Secretary of State.

WATCH LIVE HERE: