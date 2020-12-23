Ways to be a ‘Valley Elf’ and help out your community this Christmas season

News

It’s the season of giving and now that we’re just two days away from Christmas there are still plenty of opportunities for us to give back to our community.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay explains some of the ways we can be “Valley Elves.”

Be a secret Santa for your neighbor or someone you know is in need this season.

Donate a pie or bread rolls to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission for their Christmas Eve and Christmas day meals.

Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for some ways you can help out! We will be updating this article later in the day with a greater list of ways you can be a blessing to others this season.