Woman heading to Joshua Tree National Park reported missing

Holly Jochum was reported missing by her mother on Sunday, Dec 30, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Holly has brown hair and green eyes, according to her mother

According to a missing persons flyer, Jochum originally went up to big bear with her dogs to go camping at Big Bear, however, she arrived to discover that the campground was closed.

The Jochum family says they last heard from her at around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. In their last conversation, she told family that she planned to head to Joshua Tree National Park instead. At the time of the conversation, she was approximately an hour and 15 minutes away from Joshua Tree National Park.

She was driving a 1991 Dodge B350 Campervan with the license plate # BIW1081.

Jochum's vehicle

Family say that Jochum was expected to return to Orange County on Wednesday, Dec. 30, but she did not return and did not make contact with anyone. Jochum's phone was turned off or unreachable.

It is believed she could be anywhere from Yucaipa to Joshua.

We reached out to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department who confirmed deputies assisted Park Rangers in searching Joshua Tree National Park but have not been able to find any sign of Jochum or her vehicle.

The department is also helping get information out to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

We reached out to a spokesperson for Joshua Tree National Park for more information.

If you believe you have seen Holly Jochum or have any information on her whereabouts, call the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department at 760-366-4175 or Officer Klein of National Park Rangers at 760-361-9844.