Man arrested after hours long standoff with Palms Springs Police

A man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police overnight in Palm Springs Sunday.

Police say the three-hour standoff with a man locked inside a van, ended peacefully just after midnight Sunday morning.





According to the Palms Springs Police Dept. it happened at E. Alejo road and Hermosa drive.



It all started around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, when police told us they were called to the Agua Caliente Resort Casino in Palm Springs, after the man allegedly threatened to shoot another man.



After spotting the suspect's van, police followed him to the location on E. Alejo road.



A swat team and a k9 unit were called to the scene before the man surrendered.

Police have not yet told us if the man was armed with a gun.

We'll keep you updated on the case.