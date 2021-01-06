California leaders respond to riots at US Capitol

News



Local lawmakers took to social media Wednesday afternoon after protestors breached the U.S. Capitol building.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero has more on reaction from local lawmakers on Wednesday's protests.

California Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz among other members wore gas masks for protection and evacuated as rioters neared the door of the house chambers.

“I was sheltered in place for about seven hours," said Dr. Raul Ruiz. "We were fed. so that's good. I was checking in on people as a doctor to make sure we were being taken care of.”

Ruiz's medical training also led him to help during the unrest.

“I was making sure there was nobody who was diabetic on insulin that skipped the meal and could be hypoglycemic," said Dr. Ruiz. "I was ensuring that people remembered to stay hydrated because dehydration clouds the mind.”

It wasn’t long after that leaders in California started voicing their thoughts..

Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted "what we’re witnessing in the US capitol is reprehensible an outright assault to our democratic institutions."

The office of local Assemblymember Chad Mayes, a former Republican who left the party last year gave us this statement:

"Today’s actions at the Capitol are a glaring reminder of the tragic ends of the growing partisan divide in this country. Today’s insurrection was absolutely shameful. America is exceptional, but we didn’t show it today.

As a nation we must learn to tolerate each others differences, turn towards healing, and work on reclaiming the idea of being that “shining city on a hill.”

Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez also chimed in with a post on Facebook. "My god! This is treason and act against our institution of democracy."

“It was a moment in our country's history that will live in infamy," said Dr. Ruiz.

This chaotic moment not stopping congress from carrying out their constitutional duties.

“We are going to finish the work of the people in the people's house. We will finish what we started. We will ratify the electoral college.”

Dr. Raul Ruiz said he is determined to complete the task at hand, which could go into Thursday morning on Capitol Hill after the delay.

Dr. Ruiz also shared a photo on Facebook. He thanked one of his former mentee’s who is now a Capitol police officer. He was one of the officer's who helped protect Ruiz and other members of Congress.