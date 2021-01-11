Skip to Content
County working through challenges as vaccinations continue at Indio Fairgrounds

Riverside County is working through some challenges they faced during the first day of vaccinations at their drive-up clinic at the Indio Fairgrounds.

People experienced long lines and delays at the clinic on Sunday. The county says people without an appointment or in the wrong tier of their vaccination plan will be turned away.

News Channel 3 is looking into how the clinic is handling those challenges today, the second day they are vaccinating healthcare workers there.

