Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:31 am

COVID-19 Vaccination clinic begins at Indio Fairgrounds

201208102150-12-uk-covid-vaccination-1208-live-video

Starting Sunday, a healthcare worker vaccination clinic is opening at the Indio Fairgrounds.

Riverside County is currently vaccinating healthcare workers in the state's phase 1A tiers one through three.

Healthcare workers must bring their ID badge or proof of their employment as a healthcare worker in order to be vaccinated.

You must also schedule an appointment here: https://www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine

The vaccination clinic will also run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, January 11.

Coronavirus / Coronavirus: Questions Answered / News Headlines / Top Stories

Caitlin Thropay

Caitlin Thropay is the Weekend Morning Anchor and Lifestyle Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News Leader. Learn more about Caitlin here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content