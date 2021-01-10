COVID-19 Vaccination clinic begins at Indio Fairgrounds

News

Starting Sunday, a healthcare worker vaccination clinic is opening at the Indio Fairgrounds.

Riverside County is currently vaccinating healthcare workers in the state's phase 1A tiers one through three.

Healthcare workers must bring their ID badge or proof of their employment as a healthcare worker in order to be vaccinated.

You must also schedule an appointment here: https://www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine

The vaccination clinic will also run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, January 11.