Martin Luther Day Jr celebrations & commemoration events

Martin Luther King Jr Day is on Monday. In an effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, there are no in-person events open to the public that we are aware of but there are some virtual celebrations of the most visible leader of civil rights movement.

LOCAL EVENTS:

The Palm Springs Black History Committee is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 2 pm You can watch it live on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/411852633205295/

(If you are aware of an event that isn't on this list, let us know. Send us a message at Facebook.com/KESQNewsChannel3 or send an email to Share@KESQ.com)

NATIONAL EVENTS:

The King Center is hosting a commemorative service Monday morning starting at 7:30 a.m. PT. You can watch it live on their Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/thekingcenter/videos/332079984584325

