LIVE COVERAGE: Inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden

The Inauguration ceremony of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be held on Wednesday. You can watch live coverage all day on News Channel 3, CBS Local 2, or in the live stream below:

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to network coverage, News Channel 3 in the morning will not air in its regular time-slot. You can join Jeff Stahl, Angela Chen, Patrick Evans, & Madison Weil on Fox 11 starting at 7 a.m. for local news

What time will Biden be sworn-in?

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn-in at 9 a.m. PT, however, the ceremony is expected to start at 8:15 a.m. PT.

After taking the oath of office, President Biden will then deliver his inaugural address.

What comes afterwards?

After the swearing-in ceremony, Biden and Harris will review the readiness of military troops in a pass in review. They will then participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Following that, Biden and Harris will receive a presidential escort to the White House.

President Biden will meet sign executive orders and swear-in appointees. The night will wrap-up at 6:55 p.m. PT when President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on the Blue Room balcony.

When Does President Trump leave the White House?

According to the President Trump’s public schedule for his final day in office, Trump is scheduled to leave the White House to head to Palm Beach, Floria at 5 a.m. PT