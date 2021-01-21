Skip to Content
Palm Springs Police continues to investigate suspicious death

Palm Springs Police are investigating a "suspicious death" after a body was discovered early Thursday morning.

According to PSPD Sgt. Mike Casavan, officers responded to a call of shots fired about 4:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Smoketree Lane, where they found a man in his 30s dead in a courtyard.

There were no other details available at this time, however, shortly before 2 p.m., Casavan told News Channel 3 that the incident is still being investigated as a suspicious death.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

