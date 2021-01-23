Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to lead investigation after man dies from medical emergency while in Indio Police custody
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department Force Investigation Detail will be leading an investigation into the death of a 41-year-old man who died while in Indio police custody.
Indio police say the man died after he experienced a medical emergency while he was in custody. Police performed life-saving measures, but the man could not be revived.
Indio police officers arrived on scene at the parking lot of Cardenas Market on 82266 Highway 111 Friday night.
Police say they were responding to reports of a man that appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and was reportedly exhibiting bizarre behavior.
Officers on scene say they attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the man remained combative.
Police say a mesh spit mask was placed on him after the man began spitting on officers.
A "spit mask," also known as a "spit hood," is sometimes used by officers and medics to prevent a person from spitting on or even biting authorities.
Witnesses reported hearing the man yell, "I can't breathe," while officers were on top of him.
