Indio Police: Man dies after medical emergency following arrest at Cardenas parking lot

The Indio Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that happened at the Cardenas parking lot on Highway 111 and Rubidoux Street Friday evening.

Ben Guitron, public information officer for the Indio Police Department, told News Channel 3 that a man had a medical emergency after being detained and died.

Guitron said police were called to the area at approximately 4:30 p.m. to respond to calls of a person acting suspiciously. Callers told dispatch that the man was going in and out of the store.

Guitron then said that the officers arrived and made contact with the man. Officers suspected he was under the influence and placed him into custody. The man then had a medical emergency in the patrol vehicle.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia asked Guitron whether officers used force during the arrest. Guitron said he could not confirm that at this time but said officers did not fire their weapon.

Guitron added that it is up to the coroner to determine the cause of death.

Medics were called but the man died during treatment, Guitron added. The man was only identified as a Hispanic, male adult. The man's name or age was not available at this time.

Viewer photo

Detectives are at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Indio PD personnel are awaiting the arrival of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Unit. RSO CHU will assume the investigation as a standard procedure for any in-custody death investigation. pic.twitter.com/nlzq4KHYkx — Indio Police Dept (@Indiopd) January 23, 2021

