COVID hospitalizations and ICU patients down in latest Riverside County Coronavirus numbers

News

Hospitalizations due to COVID dropped by 149 over the weekend and there were 22 less ICU patients as well. Some good news for the Counties stressed health care system. This leaves 979 patients currently hospitalized with the virus with 268 of those in the ICU. Riverside County did report 80 deaths bringing the total number of coronavirus related deaths to 3,171.

Testing is going strong with a total of 2,212,668 tests being conducted, 42,086 of those being reported since Friday.

The County also reports 214,877 people as being recovered from the virus.

In the Coachella Valley there were 595 cases (46,769 total) and 20 deaths (743 total).

Number of deaths by area:

Desert Hot Springs - 52

Palm Springs - 97

Cathedral City - 85

Rancho Mirage - 31

Palm Desert - 92

Indio - 173

Coachella - 72

Bermuda Dunes - 7

Desert Palms - 17

For all the latest stories and data on the coronavirus click here.