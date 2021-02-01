Vaccination of 250 farmworkers underway in Mecca

News

Today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz is attending an event to vaccinate 250 farmworkers in the eastern Coachella Valley.

Rep. Ruiz also plans on visiting farmworker communities that have not received vaccinations yet.

The event Monday is being coordinated through Growing Coachella Valley, Riverside County Health Dept., Desert Health Care District, Tudor Ranch and other agencies.

In late January, hundreds of local farmworkers received their first COVID vaccine doses.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll have a full report on the event.