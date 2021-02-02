Desert Hot Springs Police investigating overnight shooting on 6th Street

News

Police were investigating a reported shooting in Desert Hot Springs early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 5th Street Mobile Home Park on 6th Street just west of Palm Drive where they told KESQ News Channel 3 they were investigating reports of shots fired.

They said they had no suspect or victim identified, but there was evidence of shell casings on the ground. They also say they found some blood at the scene.

One person seen being detained in the back of a patrol unit and witnesses were being interviewed.

KESQ News Channel 3 has called the Desert Hot Springs Police Department asking for more information.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest updates as we get new information.