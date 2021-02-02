Hospitalizations are down but deaths continue to climb in latest coronavirus numbers

News

Riverside County hospitalizations due to coronavirus dropped again today with a total of 954 patients in the hospital due to COVID. 254 of those are in the ICU.

Reported deaths due to the coronavirus did go up by 80, bringing the total killed by the virus to 3,251.

Confirmed cases jumped by 1,059 for a total of 276,931.

Testing remains strong with an additional 8,731 tests for a total of 2,221,399 tests completed so far.

The county reports 218,650 people as recovered from the coronavirus.

