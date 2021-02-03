One-year-old killed after being struck by a vehicle backing up in Thermal

News

The California Highway Patrol El Centro area confirmed that a toddler has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle backing up.

The incident happened Tuesday at around 7 p.m. Police say the toddler, a one-year-old old, ran behind a vehicle as it was backing up in front of a residence in Thermal.

The vehicle was being driven by a 17-year-old.

CHP continues to investigate the collision. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.