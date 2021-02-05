Family remembers Rebecca Modrall 2 years after disappearance

News

Rebecca Modrall, a 33-year-old Rancho Mirage resident and mother of a young daughter, was last seen in La Quinta on February 5, 2019.

Although Rebecca's body was never located, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department considers this missing persons case a homicide.

"The not knowing is every parent's worst nightmare. She's a mother. She's a friend, she's a cousin. She's our daughter. We're not going to just let this go. We love Rebecca. We want to see justice for Rebecca. And we want truth for Rebecca," said Rebecca's mother, Sarah Modrall.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Palm Desert Station at (760) 836-1600.

