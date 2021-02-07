Turf being grown in Thermal could be used in upcoming Super Bowls

News

West Coast Turf has been growing their all-star grass in Thermal for over 30 years.

“We’ve done eight Super Bowls and we’re the only one that has done eight Super Bowls so West Coast Turf is still considered the home of Super Bowl sod," marketing director for West Coast Turf Danielle Scardino told News Channel 3.

Because of the pandemic canceling many professional sports games this year, the local company felt a major impact.

“One big thing was not doing the Rose Bowl this year so we have this beautiful field of grass out there which could have been a backup for the Super Bowl if they needed it in Tampa as we have done two Super Bowls in Florida before," Scardino said.

The last Super Bowl which featured our local grass was Super Bowl 50 at Levi's stadium.

“The NFL is very conscious of their carbon footprint so they went with a local farm which is fine with us but hopefully we get another Super Bowl when it’s closer on this coast," she said.

Super Bowl 56 will be at SoFi stadium in LA followed by Super Bowl 57 at the Cardinals stadium in Glendale so West Coast Turf has high hopes theirs will be featured in these upcoming Super Bowls closer to home.

“We’ve worked with the Rams and the Chargers for years and years but they’d decided to go artificial but the NFL's Player’s Association is making a demand that all the fields go natural so you never know we might have our grass in the Super Bowl next year cross our fingers," Scardino said. "We can lay it right on top of their artificial turf or we go in and put in a natural grass field," she added.

If the NFL decides to go all-natural, West Coast Turf will prepare a field and anticipate a call from the NFL.

Last weekend, West Coast Turf was used at the American Express tournament and this weekend our local turf is being played on at the Phoenix Open golf tournament.