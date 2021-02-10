How Coachella Valley schools are figuring out when in-person instruction will happen

News

Most schools throughout the Coachella Valley are approaching a year of having to hold in-person instruction as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The state of California has returned to its tier system framework, and Riverside County continues to remain in the most restrictive purple tier. Under the state's guidance that means grades K-12 "may not reopen for in-person instruction in counties with adjusted case rates above 25 cases per 100,000 population per day." As of Wednesday Riverside County reported a case rate of 44.9 cases per 100,000.

On Wednesday, a total of 16 Riverside County teacher's association presidents came together to call on safety protocols to be in place in order to eventually return to in-person instruction.

The leaders wrote in part, “Our leaders will continue to advocate for practices and procedures that will protect and promote the health of every stakeholder in our local schools. Our outstanding educators and support professionals are ready for in-person instruction when schools and facilities have been effectively prepared for in-class instruction, including a clear plan for minimizing risk through ventilation, PPE, small cohorts, testing and tracing, and plans for vaccination.”

Coming up at 5 p.m., we'll have an update on how people feel about in-person instruction and whether people want it to resume.