Gusty winds cause challenges for drivers in high profile vehicles on Interstate 10 in Cabazon

California

Friday morning in Cabazon, winds were steady after overnight rainfall in the area.

Even at moderate strength the wind was causing issues for drivers in high profile vehicles.

One driver said he was feeling it on the road.

"In the winds its's pretty gnarly, it does push you around a little bit. So make sure you are safe with two hands on the wheel," said Dave Ayala, who lives in Redlands.

Late morning, the CHP reported an accident on the east bound side of the 10 freeway at Morongo Trail.

But there is no word on wether the crash was wind-related.

For the most part traffic was flowing smoothly.

But overnight Friday and into Saturday, the wind is expected to pick up by quite a bit.

In the pass areas its not uncommon for winds to reach upwards of 55 even 60 miles an hour during stormy weather this time of year.

Another driver towing a camper heading to Johnson Valley off Highway 62 talked about his strategy for keeping it on the road.

"Just nice and slow. Got to take it nice and easy," said Raymond Rodriguez.

In Palm Springs earlier Friday morning, we spoke with another driver who had just come though the pass area.

He says he got off the freeway the first chance he got, before going downtown.

"It was kind of crazy. We heard about the winds and we were cautious on the interstate. In fact there was a lot of dust and we turned on our flashers," said Michael Klaus.

The system that came through Friday morning brought light rain in various locations around the valley gusty winds.