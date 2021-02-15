Desert Oasis Healthcare in talks to open vaccine clinics for school staff

News

As the distribution of vaccines starts to ramp up, several counties across Southern California are inching closer to the possibility of being able to reopen more schools for in-person learning.

Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties all have different challenges and factors to consider, but they all have a similar goal: get kids back in the classroom.



As News Channel 3’s Dani Romero reports there are now early plans in the works for vaccination clinics for school staff.

“I think teachers should be on the priority list and have the opportunity to get vaccinated if they would like," said Dr. Jason Moore.

Jason Moore, a teacher for Palm Springs Unified School District explained some teachers are having a hard time booking an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, Desert Oasis Healthcare is hoping to help.

“We've talked with a number of the school districts to discuss plans for the possibility of a vaccine clinic in the future," said Lindsey Valenzuela, Associate Vice President of Population Health Integration at Desert Oasis Healthcare. "That would be completely dependent on the ability to get the quantity of vaccine supplied to us by the county.”

There's no firm date on when this would happen but there are talks on how it would work.

“We've met with each of the school districts and each of them has a unique plan in place based upon the number of staff that they're looking to vaccinate as well as the open areas, such as schools or district buildings," said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela explained the move could help students get back to school faster.

“It is important whether the educators are comfortable and confident coming back," said Valenzuela.

In Riverside County, teachers are in vaccination phase 1 b tier one , which also includes people 65 years and older as well as people who are frontline workers meaning many people, for limited doses.

We asked the county about any plans to focus clinics just on educators.

“That could be done in the future, meaning specifically days that would be for educators at this point that hasn't been planned specifically, but that's something that has, like I said, has been discussed," said Jose Arballo, Public Information Specialist for Riverside County.