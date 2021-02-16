Xavier College Prep welcomes students back on campus for in-person learning on Monday

News

News Channel 3 has confirmed Xavier College Prep, a private school in Palm Desert is set to reopen to in-person learning on Monday, February 22.

Students have the option to come back to the classroom or continue remote learning.

We are speaking with some students who are planning to return and some who say they are going to wait it out a couple weeks before returning.

We will be speaking with Xavier College Prep principal, Chris Alling today on how they are reopening and what it'll look like for teachers, staff and students.

