Living Desert to honor frontline workers with discounts

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is honored to recognize the heroic efforts of healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through its Healthcare Heroes Week promotion, The Living Desert is offering healthcare workers, first responders, and their families 50% off general admission February 22-26, 2021.

"These incredible healthcare heroes have persevered through extraordinary circumstances over the last year, and this is our small way of saying 'Thank You'," said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. "We hope these heroes are able to take a day to enjoy the Zoo with their families."

The Healthcare Heroes Week promotion offers 50% off admission up to four people and is valid for purchase and visits February 22-26, 2021.

Advanced reservations are required and tickets can be purchased at LivingDesert.org or by calling (760) 346-5694. Valid professional ID must be presented upon entry into The Living Desert.

The promotion includes doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, hospital support staff, and first responders.

The Living Desert is open daily from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m. The Living Desert is currently open with numerous safety precautions including required advanced reservations, limited guest capacity, required face coverings for all guests three years and older, and easy access to numerous handwashing/sanitizing stations.

All attractions and amenities have been modified to accommodate social distancing and COVID-safe operating procedures. The Wildlife Wonders Show is free with paid park admission and is held at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. on weekends and 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on weekdays. Giraffe

Feeding is offered daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. The Carousel is $3 per ride and operates from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Healthcare Heroes Week tickets can be purchased at LivingDesert.org/Tickets or by calling (760) 346-5694