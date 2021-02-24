Fundraiser being held for local 4-year-old boy battling leukemia

News

Dickey's BBQ Pit in Rancho Mirage is hosting a special fundraiser in partnership with the Riverside Sheriff's Association to help a four-year-old in his battle with leukemia.

Jameson Creiglow, 4, is the son of Deputy Creiglow from the Palm Desert Station.

The family's latest update revealed that Jameson is out of the hospital and is continuing treatment at home. He will continue to receive chemo treatment three times a week at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, which is an over-hour-long drive.

"Jameson did amazing with his last type of Chemotherapy and showed no side effects other than an upset tummy. His vital signs remain stable all night and all morning and his blood count looks amazing," reads an update from Jameson's family. "We still have a long road ahead of us but I want to thank everyone who has continued to show their love and support for Jameson and ask for continued prayer."

In an effort to raise money to help with medical bills, Dickey's on Highway 111 and Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage will be donating 15 percent of proceeds raised from Thursday, February 25 through Monday, March 1. Make sure you use the event code: #StrongmanJameson

You can also support the Creiglow online at https://rcdsacreiglow.firstresponderprocessing.com/?fbclid=IwAR0eRLZqWPGfvsGeHBsZq0BAy0axpdGDD9b3O_Nzt58YY7Xa7EzTFjOooKQ